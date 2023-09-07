A 39-year-old Mandan man is accused of firing several shots into the air outside the Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, then driving off while intoxicated.

The business's surveillance video shows Kenneth Chapman raising an arm in the air with an object in his hand, followed by several muzzle flashes, before he drives off, according to a police affidavit. Officers responding to the scene on Tuesday said they discovered four shell casings in the parking lot.

A witness who called police reported seeing a handgun and provided a description of the vehicle. Officers who stopped the vehicle near Memorial Bridge in Mandan said they recovered a 9 mm pistol and three boxes of ammunition from the car.

Chapman faces a December trial on charges of reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm within city limits, driving while intoxicated, being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and driving while under suspension for a previous alcohol-related offense. He also was ticketed for speeding and for having an open container. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

The defense attorney listed for Chapman in court documents did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.