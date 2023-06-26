A 16-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in north Bismarck.

Corbin Lampert, of Bismarck, was being held on suspicion of murder, according to police. Formal charges were pending.

The name of the girl was not immediately released, pending notification of family. She and Lampert were acquaintances, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner. He did not immediately have further details on the nature of their relationship.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Ohio Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on numerous reports of shots being fired. Officers entered an apartment and found the girl. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Gardiner did not say how many times the girl was shot or where on her body she was shot, citing department policy of not releasing information that might hinder a successful prosecution. He said a handgun was used, but he would not say whether police recovered a weapon.

Police detectives during the investigation identified Lampert as a suspect. He was found in south Bismarck shortly before 9:15 a.m. Monday, arrested and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. He was arrested without incident in the 400 block of South 16th Street, according to Gardiner. That's an area of residential houses.

Twenty-two patrol and investigation officers were part of the response to the incident, according to Gardiner. A North Dakota Highway Patrol bloodhound was brought to the area of the shooting Monday afternoon. The Patrol deferred questions to Bismarck police. Gardiner said the dog was searching for evidence, but he did not specify what.

It's the first homicide reported in Bismarck this year. There were six homicides in the city last year, two in 2021, none in 2020 and 2019, and two in 2018, according to Police Department statistics.

Police were continuing to investigate and did not immediately provide further details, including what might have prompted the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department’s Investigations Division at 701-223-1212, or anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, going to bit.ly/3Yw3ywC, or texting BISPD and the tip to 847411.

An initial court appearance for Lampert had not yet been scheduled by midafternoon Monday. Court documents show he is on probation on a conviction last year for felony reckless endangerment-extreme indifference. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November and was sentenced to 1 ½ years of probation.

Court documents in that case say Lampert was the driver of a vehicle that swerved toward two women -- one of them three months pregnant -- who yelled when the vehicle sped past them at a high speed around 1 a.m. on July 19, 2022.