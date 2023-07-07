Editor’s note: This article contains a graphic image. We are publishing the photo because it illustrates the severity of the injuries involved with the excessive force allegation.

A man beaten during an encounter with Bismarck police in March that led to an officer's firing is in custody on warrants related to two previous run-ins with law enforcement.

Keith Erlandson, a 63-year-old man whose family has said is homeless and has a history of mental health issues, faces felony charges in an Oct. 21, 2022, incident, and misdemeanor counts in a Feb. 5, 2023, incident.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken on Friday set bond at $7,000 but did not forfeit a previous bond of $4,000, leaving Erlandson with a balance of $3,000.

Erlandson's attorney, James Loraas, said that "There have been orders of evaluation that have not taken place," referencing court-ordered mental health evaluations in the two cases.

March 9 incident

Erlandson will not face criminal charges in a March 9 incident in which he allegedly displayed aggressive behavior toward officers who tried to detain him when he ignored their orders to stop after they responded to a report of a pedestrian in the roadway at 24th Street and East Main Avenue.

Erlandson was booked into Burleigh Morton Detention Center that night on suspicion of simple assault, preventing arrest, refusal to halt and drug possession. His booking photo showed him bloodied and bruised. The Police Department launched an excessive force allegation and in May fired Officer George Huff.

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer told the Tribune on Thursday that "our office declined to pursue any charges against Keith Erlandson." She did not respond to a request for details on the reasons for the decision.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the March 9 incident and forwarded the results of its probe to Lawyer's office. She told the Tribune that "We requested BCI forward the investigation regarding George Huff to the Attorney General’s Office for review."

She did not elaborate. Attorney General Drew Wrigley's spokeswoman, Suzie Weigel, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment. Court records as of Friday showed no criminal charges against Huff.

Christopher Redmann, Huff's attorney, said in March that Huff used "reasonable force" in the March 9 incident. Redmann said he would be taking the case to the city Civil Service Commission, which handles appeals on city employee disciplinary matters.

Redmann did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment this week. However, city spokesman Kalen Ost said the case is scheduled to be heard by the commission on Aug. 17.

Other incidents

Erlandson in the October incident is accused of resisting arrest after trespassing on West Arbor Avenue, and biting Officer Zachary Schell on the inside of his left thigh. Officers who searched Erlandson when he was booked into jail found meth in his possession, according to Schell's affidavit.

Erlandson in November pleaded not guilty to three felonies: simple assault on a peace officer, drug possession and preventing arrest, all of which carry a maximum punishment of five years in prison. He also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Erlandson in the February incident is accused of fleeing on foot from an officer trying to arrest him on a municipal court warrant for criminal trespass, and hiding behind a snowbank. Erlandson then resisted arrest, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Casey Uhler.

Erlandson faces misdemeanor counts for refusing to halt and preventing arrest. Together they carry a maximum punishment of about a year behind bars.

Court documents show Erlandson failed to appear for status conferences in both cases last month, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Erlandson was arrested in Burnsville, Minnesota, on June 23, according to Dakota County Sheriff's Capt. Jeffery Leopold. Burnsville is a city just south of Minneapolis. It's unclear how Erlandson got there, and details of his arrest were not immediately available.

He waived extradition on June 26 and was transported to Burleigh Morton Detention Center, where he was booked Thursday morning, according to Burleigh County Sheriff's Maj. Jim Hulm.

Erlandson has an extensive criminal record in Burleigh and Morton counties and in Bismarck and Mandan municipal courts dating to 2011, court records show. He has convictions for drugs, trespassing, disorderly conduct, fleeing, preventing arrest and attempted assault on a peace officer. He spent about a year in jail in the attempted assault case, a total of about a year and seven months on several drug and alcohol convictions spanning four years, and about a month on the disorderly conduct conviction, according to court documents.