A 32-year-old man was arrested outside the North Dakota Governor's Residence Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession and other charges.

Bismarck resident Eduardo Diaz drew the attention of police after he parked near the front gate of the Governor's Residence, exited his vehicle and sat on the lawn to the south of the mansion, according to a court affidavit. Multiple police cars responded to the scene due to Diaz's criminal history, his proximity to the residence and Gov. Doug Burgum's status as an elected official and presidential candidate.

Diaz was arrested without incident Wednesday. Officers searched the vehicle and found two firearms, ammunition, a large knife, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, the affidavit states.

Diaz now faces a felony charge for unlawful possession of a firearm that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces two infractions, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

A warrant had been issued for Diaz's arrest Tuesday after he failed to show up for a preliminary hearing in another case, where he is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of criminal mischief.

Those charges come from a recent altercation with his neighbor: On July 18, he allegedly shot out two windows of his neighbor's mobile home with a BB gun, and then confronted and threatened the neighbor. He also allegedly told his mother he was going to commit suicide by cop. He pleaded not guilty on all three charges related to the incident in an Aug. 25 preliminary hearing.

On July 30, Diaz allegedly fired twice with a BB gun at his neighbor driving away in a pickup truck hauling a camper. He faces additional felony charges of terrorizing and criminal attempted aggravated assault as a result.

According to court records, Diaz attempted to buy a firearm twice this month, on Aug. 15 and 16, and was denied both times.

Court records do not list an attorney for Diaz in any of his ongoing cases.