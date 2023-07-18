A Beulah man is charged with terrorizing after allegedly threatening a police officer with a hatchet.

Wade Abrahamson, 58, was hitting the roadway with a hatchet on Second Avenue Southeast in Beulah on Saturday morning, according to an affidavit. He allegedly ignored the commands of the responding officer to drop the hatchet and told the officer he was going to hurt him.

The officer used a stun gun to subdue and arrest Abrahamson. Authorities later found meth on him, according to the affidavit.

Abrahamson is charged with felony terrorizing and possession of meth, each of which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He also is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the road. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.