A Bismarck man accused of terrorizing his neighbor with a BB gun has pleaded not guilty to charges in one of two cases.

Eduardo Diaz, 32, allegedly shot out two windows of his next-door neighbor’s mobile home on North 19th Street on July 18, then threatened to shoot the neighbor with a more high-powered gun when he was confronted, according to a police affidavit.

Diaz also allegedly told his mother that he was going to commit suicide by cop, which refers to a person escalating a situation to a point where officers use deadly force. Authorities deployed an armed SWAT vehicle to the area, and Diaz eventually was arrested without incident.

Diaz on Friday pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of terrorizing and a misdemeanor criminal mischief count, court documents show. Each of the two felonies carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Trial is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Diaz also is accused of firing BB gun pellets at the same neighbor and hitting the man’s truck and camper nine days after the first alleged incident. The first pellet hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, narrowly missing the driver‘s side window, and the second pellet hit the side of the pull-behind camper, according to a police affidavit.

Neither affidavit discusses possible motives.

Diaz faces a felony charge of terrorizing and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the second alleged incident; the felony charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Court documents indicate Diaz failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on those charges Friday.

Court records do not list an attorney for him in either case.