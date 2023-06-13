A former University of Mary student accused of making a campus bomb threat in February has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and been sentenced to probation.

Chase Hoechst, 19, initially was charged with felony terrorizing, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He pleaded not guilty in March and was set to go to trial on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, which carries a potential punishment of about a year behind bars.

Prosecutors requested 1 ½ years of supervised probation with 40 hours of community service. The defense asked for less probation with more community service hours.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced Hoechst to about a year of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service. Hoechst will write an apology letter to the university and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and he is required to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Romanick also ordered a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the offense will stay off Hoechst's record if he stays out of trouble during his probationary period.

The FBI notified the sheriff’s department on Feb. 17 of a message stating, “I’m going insane ... I planted pipe bombs in the caf bathrooms.” The message was sent on a social media platform called Yik Yak. The app meant for college students allows users to send out anonymous messages to other users within a 5-mile radius.

Hoechst had sent the message the day before. His attorney, Justin Vinje, in court on Tuesday said that the message was due to Hoechst’s frustration with the university changing his dorm room situation and that Hoechst did not mean any harm. The message was intercepted by Yik Yak before it was posted and reported to authorities.

The university on Feb. 17 held a shelter-in-place for about an hour and 40 minutes while deputies searched the campus. No explosives were found. Hoechst contacted authorities when he realized they were looking for him, according to Vinje.

Hoechst in court on Tuesday apologized for his actions and said he never meant any harm.