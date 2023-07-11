A Bismarck woman is accused of felony child neglect after police said they discovered a garbage-filled motel room that also was strewn with drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a fight at the Bismarck Motor Motel on East Main Avenue in Bismarck about 8:45 p.m. Friday. They found Amanda Lynn Smith allegedly under the influence of meth and supervising her two 6-year-old children, according to an affidavit.

The motel room was "in a state of total disarray," and filled with garbage and old food, the affidavit said. Officers said they also found a syringe, a metal tray with meth residue, a piece of tinfoil with suspected fentanyl residue, and other drug paraphernalia. Smith was arrested and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

The felony child neglect charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Smith, who is in her mid-30s, also faces three misdemeanor drug charges that each carries a possible sentence of about a year behind bars. Defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon declined immediate comment to the Tribune.

Smith made her initial court appearance Monday, and South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick set bond at $500 cash.