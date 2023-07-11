A Bismarck woman is accused of felony child neglect after police said they discovered a garbage-filled motel room that also was strewn with drug paraphernalia.
Officers responded to a fight at the Bismarck Motor Motel on East Main Avenue in Bismarck about 8:45 p.m. Friday. They found Amanda Lynn Smith allegedly under the influence of meth and supervising her two 6-year-old children, according to an affidavit.
The motel room was "in a state of total disarray," and filled with garbage and old food, the affidavit said. Officers said they also found a syringe, a metal tray with meth residue, a piece of tinfoil with suspected fentanyl residue, and other drug paraphernalia. Smith was arrested and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
The felony child neglect charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Smith, who is in her mid-30s, also faces three misdemeanor drug charges that each carries a possible sentence of about a year behind bars. Defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon declined immediate comment to the Tribune.
People are also reading…
Smith made her initial court appearance Monday, and South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick set bond at $500 cash.