A Detroit man is accused of preparing to deal fentanyl after allegedly being found in possession of a large amount of pills upon arriving in Bismarck.

Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs agents on Thursday were granted a search warrant for a person known as “Ace.” They would later identify him as Treyvon Greene, 22.

BIA agents reported that they tracked a cellphone associated with Greene, and it showed him heading toward Bismarck from a Detroit bus station. Authorities detained Greene when he arrived at around 7 p.m. Thursday. They seized his backpack and found inside two baggies with about 1,800 fentanyl pills, according to an affidavit.

BIA Agents believe the pills were going to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The total street value of the pills ranges from $27,000 to $127,000, depending on whether the pills would have been sold in Bismarck or on the reservation, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement in North Dakota has worked to crack down on a pipeline of illegal drugs from Detroit to American Indian reservations in North Dakota. The U.S. Attorney's Office in recent years convicted 26 defendants in what was dubbed Operation Blue Prairie, which investigated a Detroit-based drug trafficking organization that targeted the Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold reservations. The name Operation Blue Prairie referred to the color of illegal oxycodone pills sold for big profit in North Dakota.

Greene faces a felony charge of drug possession with intent to deliver. It carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The attorney listed for him in court records did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for a comment.