A Bismarck woman has pleaded not guilty to having sex with a student while employed as an instructional aide at Century High School.

Victoria Reiswig, 24, entered her plea Tuesday. Her trial is scheduled Aug. 29.

Authorities allege Reiswig had a relationship with a 17-year-old male student and admitted to having sex with the boy over the 2022-23 Christmas break.

She's charged with felony corruption of a minor, a count punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Reiswig is no longer employed by Bismarck Public Schools, according to the district.