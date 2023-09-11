A Bismarck woman charged with child neglect pleaded not guilty Monday.
Savannah Gray was charged in August after a girl younger than 6 years old, determined to be Gray's, was found by construction workers playing on a skid-steer loader wearing only a diaper and shaking from the cold, according to a police affidavit. A construction worker brought the child back to Gray's apartment but then she climbed out a window and the worker called police.
A responding officer located Gray and arrested her. Retrieving Gary's cellphone, the officer was nearly overcome by the smell of animal urine, according to the affidavit.
The child was turned over to Human Services.
If convicted, Gray faces up to five years in prison. She remains free on bond pending trial scheduled for Nov. 30.