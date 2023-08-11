A Bismarck woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after her young child was found playing on a skid-steer loader outside an apartment building wearing only a dirty diaper.

A construction company worker found the girl who was younger than 6 years old outside the building at 111 W. Capitol Ave. around 8 a.m. Thursday, shaking from being cold, according to a police affidavit. The worker brought her back to her apartment but she then crawled out a window, and the worker called police.

The responding officer located the girl's mother, Savannah Gray, and arrested her. Gray requested her cellphone from her apartment. The officer went inside to retrieve the phone and was nearly overcome by the smell of animal urine, according to the affidavit.

The document states Gray told the officer she was used to the odor and couldn't smell it anymore, but that she was working to clean up the apartment.

Gray also allegedly told the officer that the window the child crawled through could not be locked, but the officer was able to lock it.

The charge against Gray is punishable by up to five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for her. She could enter a plea at a hearing scheduled for Sept. 11. Her daughter was turned over to Social Services.