Bismarck police are asking for the public's help in locating a shooting suspect.

The suspect, identified as a dark-skinned adult male with facial hair, is sought in connection with a shooting that occurred in Keelboat Park shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement, police say the suspect exited a pickup and fired several shots at a 20-year-old woman riding a motorcycle. The woman was not struck, but did suffer a minor injury.

Witnesses told police the man was wearing a hoodie with the hood up and tightened, making a better description difficult.

The pickup, driven by a woman, is described as a late 2000s to early 2010s dark blue Ford F-150 extended cab with North Dakota license plates. No plate numbers were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bismarck police at 701-223-1212.