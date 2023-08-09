A fight in a Bismarck city park involving two homeless man ended with both of them arrested and one of them accused of assaulting a police officer.

Officers responded to a report of two men fighting in Sons of Norway Park off East Bismarck Expressway shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Kenneth Bullhead, 39, stopped punching when the initial responding officer drew his Taser, but Germaine Rucker, 51, continued to fight and the officer used the stun gun to subdue him, according to a police affidavit.

Bullhead was handcuffed but allegedly refused to get in a patrol car. Officer Ryley Racciato physically struggled with Bullhead trying to get him in the car, and Bullhead kicked Racciato in the chest, according to the affidavit. Other officers used a pressure point pain technique and a hobble restraint to subdue Bullhead. A hobble restraint is a rope or strap device used to bind a handcuffed prisoner's wrists and ankles.

Plates in Racciato's duty vest absorbed the blow of the kick, and the officer was not injured, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Bullhead was charged Wednesday with felony simple assault on a peace officer, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. He also faces misdemeanor counts of preventing arrest and simple assault. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Rucker was arrested on charges of simple assault and drug possession. Formal charges were not immediately filed against him.