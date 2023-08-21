Bismarck police are investigating a suspected hidden camera found in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.

A customer found the suspected video recording device during a Monday tanning session, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner. No immediate arrests were made, but authorities do have a suspect, Gardiner said.

Police responded to the business in Gateway Mall shortly after 10:30 a.m. The 21-year-old woman who reported the device turned it over to officers.

Investigators on Monday afternoon were working to access the device. It wasn't immediately known what was recorded on it, how many people might have been recorded, and how long recordings might have taken place.

The police department in a statement said it "considers recording laws to be serious offenses in which an individual’s right to privacy is breached. As this investigation ensues, detectives will work to identify more potential victims and contact them as they are identified."