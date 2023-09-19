Bismarck police have announced the department's biennial citizen survey.

Police use the information to gauge public opinion of the department, and to identify safety and security concerns. The survey also gives the public an opportunity to offer suggestions for improvement.

Survey results might be used to amend policing and community relations policies and programs, and for the department's planning.

Those wishing to take the survey electronically can access it at http://bit.ly/2023BPDCitizenSurvey. Printed copies are available at the police department during regular business hours, at 700 S. Ninth St.