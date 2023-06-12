A Bismarck man who faked letters of support and gave them to a judge who was set to sentence him for raping an infant has lost an appeal of his sentences for the phony documents.

Andrew Glasser in July 2020 pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor forgery counts, and South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced him to serve about a year behind bars on each count, for a total of just under three years.

Glasser in November 2021 filed for post-conviction relief, arguing that consecutive sentences on the three counts is illegal under state law, and that his attorney was ineffective. Reich rejected those arguments, and Glasser earlier this year appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Justices late last week said that whether the consecutive sentences were legal depended on whether the three letters of support forged by Glasser constituted a single act or three separate acts. They concluded that the letters were prepared and dated on three different dates and were "not part of the same course of conduct."

"Each count of forgery Glasser committed required proof of a different element or fact -- specifically, the name of the victim whose name was forged," the justices wrote in a unanimous decision. They later added that "Because the underlying sentences were not illegal, Glasser's claims of ineffective assistance of council for failing to appeal the consecutive sentences imposed also fail."

Neither Glasser's attorney, Kiara Kraus-Parr, nor Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer immediately commented on the ruling.

Case background

Glasser, then 32, was accused in October 2017 of physically abusing and sexually assaulting a baby girl. The infant suffered a “significant injury,” and three doctors said it was a “penetrating wound,” Lawyer has said. Glasser also was accused of downloading child pornography.

He eventually pleaded guilty or entered an Alford plea -- which the court treats as a guilty plea -- to 13 felonies: sexual assault, child abuse, evidence tampering and 10 counts of possessing child porn. Reich in February 2020 sentenced him to serve four years in prison.

Glasser initially had faced one charge that carried a potential maximum sentence of life in prison. It was reduced under a plea agreement to a count that carried a maximum of 20 years. Glasser's sentence of 10 years with all but four years suspended drew widespread criticism in the community. Reich was denounced on social media and received a number of letters and emails, as did the Tribune.

Reich later said that he made decisions based on evidence and information provided, and that he wasn't influenced by public reaction.

The forged letters surfaced a short time after the sentencing, and prosecutors filed the three forgery charges, with Lawyer saying Glasser “perpetrated a fraud upon the courts.” Glasser pleaded guilty in July 2020. Reich sentenced him on those charges and resentenced him on the previous charges. The end result was Glasser being ordered to spend 16 years in prison rather than four.

Glasser appealed the resentencing, saying the district court loses jurisdiction over such a matter once a sentence has been imposed. The state Supreme Court in March 2021 ruled in his favor and ordered the reinstatement of the four-year sentence.

Glasser will serve the three years on the forgery charges after the conclusion of that sentence, court documents show.