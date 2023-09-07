Corbin Lampert on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges filed in the shooting death of 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein in a Bismarck apartment in June.

Lampert, 19, of Bismarck, faces two charges: murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, and being a previously convicted felon in possession of a handgun, which carries a maximum sentence of five years. He entered the pleas after a preliminary hearing.

Bismarck Police Detective Ryan Guggenburger during the hearing laid out a scenario that placed Lampert, Hohbein and other juveniles inside an Ohio Street apartment where a handgun was present. The apartment was home to two of the juveniles and one adult, who was not present. Guggenburger said the 9 mm handgun was handled by more than one occupant prior to the shooting, and the gun's magazine was removed more than once. One juvenile told police he saw Lampert, who was sitting in a chair, grab the weapon and point it at Hohbein.

"In addition to that, (the witness) looked away, looked down some direction, he heard a gunshot, looked at Hohbein, who fell, and then also reported that Lampert fled the apartment on foot," leaving the gun behind, Guggenburger said.

Lampert was later picked up by two juvenile females who took him to an apartment on South 16th Street, where he was later arrested. Lampert told one of the girls, "I think I killed somebody," Guggenburger testified.

The gun was later recovered during a traffic stop of two juveniles in a Jeep that was registered to Hohbein's mother. Those juveniles also were at the apartment when the shooting occurred. The gun was found on one of the juveniles, who told police the weapon was his. Police say they determined the gun was in fact stolen in Lincoln. The other juvenile told police Lampert had been sitting on a couch in the apartment's living room.

"He said he heard a pop then saw Hohbein fall down," Guggenburger testified.

Bismarck police say Lampert acknowledged being in the apartment but that he said someone else shot Hohbein. Guggenburger said Lampert claimed the fatal shot was fired by the juvenile who told police the gun was his.

Guggenburger said that based on police interviews, no one in the apartment actually saw the gun fired.

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer asked Guggenburger if his review of the crime scene, evidence, interviews and a consultation with a doctor led him to any conclusions about who was in a position to shoot Taryn Hohbein.

"There's a ton of information, but based on that it seems likely that Lampert was," Guggenburger responded.

Authorities haven't discussed the relationship of Lampert and Hohbein other than to say they knew one another. They also haven't publicly discussed a possible motive in the shooting.

Jesse Hohbein, Taryn's father, was among many friends and family members who attended Thursday's hearing. Seating was at a premium, and spectators standing along the back wall had to be moved by deputies when Lampert was brought in. Many in attendance were wearing gray T-shirts with the words "Justice for Taryn" and a picture of her.

Such displays typically are not allowed during trials, since they could be seen as an attempt to influence a jury. Preliminary hearings are held only before a judge whose task is to determine whether probable cause exists to put an accused person on trial.

Justin Balzer, Lampert's defense attorney, did not call any witnesses, telling South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig he had no intention of contesting a finding of probable cause.

Lampert remains in custody on a $1 million bond. His trial, originally scheduled for October, has been tentatively rescheduled to March of next year based on Lawyer's request for a 10-day proceeding.

Lampert in July pleaded not guilty to terrorizing and being a felon in possession of a firearm in a separate case. He's accused of pointing a handgun with a laser attached at a male juvenile at Bismarck’s Hillside Park on June 16, and asking the boy if he wanted to die. Lampert could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted in that case. Trial is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Lampert can’t legally own a gun because he was convicted last year of felony reckless endangerment-extreme indifference. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November and was sentenced to 1 ½ years of probation. Lampert was the driver of a vehicle that swerved toward two women -- one of them three months pregnant -- who yelled when the vehicle sped past them at a high speed around 1 a.m. on July 19, 2022, according to an affidavit.