Authorities on Monday filed felony and misdemeanor charges against a Bismarck man involved in a five-hour standoff with police at an apartment building in the eastern part of the city.

Nicholas Wessels, 37, was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in his initial appearance at court.

Wessels also faced a related misdemeanor domestic violence count. A judge on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Wessels in that case, in which Wessels was accused of striking the face and neck of an ex-girlfriend with his hand after she asked him to come to her apartment on June 20 so she could have him served with a protection order.

Police on Thursday conducted surveillance on Wessels at a residence in the 2400 block of North Fourth Street. Officers watched him leave and drive away in a car, and followed him to an apartment building in the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue. Wessels drove at high speeds, into incoming traffic and recklessly in construction zones, according to an affidavit. Witnesses there informed officers that Wessels had kicked in a door to an apartment around 2 p.m.

The apartment was unoccupied, according to police Lt. Luke Gardiner. The West Dakota SWAT team and hostage negotiators were brought to the scene. The rest of the building was cleared of residents. Wessels was arrested around 7 p.m. No injuries were reported. No weapons were found, according to Gardiner.

Wessels made his initial appearance on the Class C felony charges of reckless endangerment-extreme indifference and criminal trespass-dwelling and Class B misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief-willful damage and driving under suspension. Court documents do not list an attorney for him in that case.

Class C felonies carry a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. Class B misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of 30 days' imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.

Wessels on Friday pleaded guilty to the domestic violence count, as well as two other misdemeanors in another case: reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. Authorities said Wessels drove on Wednesday night with a suspended license and reached speeds of 50-60 mph on residential streets. He was sentenced in those cases to a total of about six months in jail.