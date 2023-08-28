A 36-year-old Bismarck man faces felony charges for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl and paying her with marijuana or alcohol.

Court records show Jamal Fermin is charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, a Class A felony, and other charges. The most serious count carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

A Bismarck police officer was attempting to serve a search warrant on Fermin on Friday for an unrelated investigation when the officer saw Fermin enter his home with a young female, according to a court affidavit.

A 16-year-old girl in the home told police she has sex with Fermin in exchange for marijuana and alcohol, court records say. The girl also told police Fermin has asked her for nude images and a video.

Fermin also is charged with attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance, delivery of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He does not have an attorney listed in court documents.