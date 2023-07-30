A Bismarck man accused of shooting his neighbor’s windows with a BB gun and threatening to shoot his neighbor is now accused of firing pellets at the same neighbor and hitting that man's truck and camper.

Eduardo Diaz, 32, on Thursday allegedly fired two pellets with a BB gun at his neighbor driving away in a pickup truck hauling a camper. The first pellet hit the driver's side of the vehicle, narrowly missing the driver's side window, and the second pellet hit the side of the pull-behind camper, according to a police affidavit.

Diaz on July 18 allegedly shot out two windows of the same next-door neighbor’s mobile home on North 19th Street, then threatened the neighbor when he was confronted, according to an affidavit.

Neither affidavit discusses possible motives.

Diaz also allegedly told his mother that he was going to commit suicide by cop during the July 18 incident, which refers to a person escalating a situation to a point where officers use deadly force. Authorities deployed an armed SWAT vehicle to the area, and Diaz eventually was arrested without incident.

He faces two felony charges for the July 18 incident of terrorizing; each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He also is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief. Bail was set at $10,000 on July 19 and a no-contact order with the neighbor was put in place.

Diaz now faces additional felony charges of terrorizing and criminal attempted aggravated assault; each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He also is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Court records do not list an attorney for him in either case.