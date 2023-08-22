A Bismarck man faces felony terrorizing and aggravated assault charges after allegedly assaulting a man whose backyard he entered and then threatening the man with a butcher knife.

Derek Lafromboise, 30, allegedly jumped a fence and entered a man's backyard on Monday night. The homeowner observed the incident on his surveillance camera and went outside to check, but the fence-jumper was already gone.

The homeowner drove around the block and confronted Lafromboise in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue. Lafromboise allegedly punched the homeowner several times in the head and slammed the vehicle door into his head, breaking his glasses and cutting his forehead, according to a police affidavit.

Lafromboise then allegedly walked away before stopping at the end of the street and making repeated threats to harm the man and his family. A witness said Lafromboise pulled a large knife out of his backpack while making the threats, according to the affidavit.

Police said they found a kitchen butcher knife at the scene, and a butcher knife package in Lafromboise's possession when he was arrested later in a grocery store parking lot.

Each of the charges against Lafromboise carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him, or further court dates. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday and was ordered held without bond pending a mental health evaluation.