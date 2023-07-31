A Bismarck man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in June with a stolen handgun has pleaded not guilty to terrorizing in a separate case that month.

Corbin Lampert, 19, is accused of pointing a handgun with a laser attached at a male juvenile at Bismarck’s Hillside Park on June 16, and asking the boy if he wanted to die. Lampert pleaded not guilty Monday to felony terrorizing and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted in that case.

Lampert faces felony charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the June 25 killing of Taryn Hohbein at a gathering in an Ohio Street apartment. Authorities haven't discussed the relationship of the two other than to say they knew one another. The murder charge carries a potential punishment of life in prison without chance of parole.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler in June set bond at a total of $1 million cash. Lampert remained jailed in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center as of Monday.

He was to appear in court on both cases Monday, but the preliminary hearing for the murder case was moved to Sept. 7 because defense attorney Justin Balzer plans to contest the charges. The judge at that hearing will rule on whether there is enough evidence for the murder case to continue.