An employee of Planet Fitness in Bismarck is accused of putting a hidden camera in a tanning booth and capturing video of at least four women undressing.

Layton Kessler, 45, of Bismarck, was arrested late Tuesday afternoon and faces four misdemeanor charges of surreptitious intrusion. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of about a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. Court documents do not list an attorney for him. He was scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old female gym patron who told police she had received unwanted attention from Kessler in the past found the recording device on Monday while checking the tanning room "because she felt so uncomfortable with Layton's behavior," Police Officer April McCarthy said in an affidavit.

Kessler allegedly had followed the woman on social media, and had given her a birthday gift earlier this month "which included a note filled with what could only be described as a love confession." The note indicated he first noticed the woman in October 2021, according to McCarthy.

Kessler as an employee allegedly would consistently put the woman in a specific tanning booth, and would park his vehicle next to hers and leave the gym at the same time she did, the affidavit said.

On Monday, the woman "noticed that a speaker was in front of the tanning bed and positioned in a manner where it was facing the direction someone undressing to enter the tanning bed would likely be in," McCarthy's affidavit said. "(The woman) could see an object and pulled it out. There was a homemade object made out of popsicle sticks and covered in black tape that was positioned in a way to hold and conceal a video recording device that was made to look like a key fob. There was a SD card located inside this device."

Security Digital cards store information on mobile devices. Police retrieved 26 video files, including five videos in which four women are separately depicted "in states of undress" in the tanning booth, according to the affidavit.

"On several occasions, a man who appears to be Layton is seen on the camera device appearing to position it or turn it on prior to females entering the room," McCarthy stated in the document.

Police know the identity of two of the women, and are working to ID the others, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner.

"Bismarck Police Department has kept a log of possible victims that have contacted our department and Central Dakota Communications Center to assist with identification," he said.

Gardiner told the Tribune on Wednesday morning that "more than 20" calls had come in.

It's unclear for how long the alleged videotaping had been going on. Authorities do not think the date-and-time stamps on the videos are accurate.

Police on Tuesday afternoon also conducted a search warrant at Kessler's home.

"Detectives seized more electronics and will forensically examine those in the coming days," Gardiner said.

Kessler allegedly texted his manager after the 21-year-old woman confronted him on Monday and admitted to placing the hidden camera.

An employee who answered the phone at Planet Fitness on Wednesday morning referred questions about Kessler's employment status to a manager who was not immediately available.

Burleigh County State's Attorney's Julie Lawyer told the Tribune that under laws passed by the North Dakota Legislature, a felony charge does not apply in the case.

"It is a Class A misdemeanor unless the person has a prior conviction, is required to register as a sexual or child offender, or the victim is a minor," she said.

A search of court documents indicates Kessler does not have any prior convictions in North Dakota.

The misdemeanor surreptitious intrusion charge in state law says it applies to someone who "With intent to intrude upon or interfere with the privacy of the occupant, surreptitiously installs or uses any device for observing, photographing, recording, amplifying, or broadcasting sounds or events from a tanning booth, a sleeping room in a hotel, or other place where a reasonable individual would have an expectation of privacy and has exposed or is likely to expose that individual's intimate parts or has removed the clothing covering the immediate area of the intimate parts."

