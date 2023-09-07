A Beulah man is in custody in Burleigh County, charged with a number of sex crimes against a teenage girl in Bismarck.

A police affidavit claims Tayven Paola, 21, met with a 13-year old female in Bismarck on four occasions between March 1 and July 14 of this year. On each occasion Paola allegedly had sexual contact with the girl in exchange for vape products. Paola also used the social media app SnapChat to obtain nude photos of the girl, authorities said.

Law enforcement was able to discover Paola's identity after the girl's parents brought her phone to Bismarck police in mid-July. A data extraction obtained by Detective Ryan Guggenburger revealed messages on the app from a username police said they were able to positively identify as belonging to Paola.

The girl told investigators she initially determined his identity after receiving messages from him on another social media platform. She told Paola she was 13 and that "she did not think he cared," according to the affidavit. Paolo told her he could provide her with vapes in exchange for sex acts and nude photos, she told investigators.

Paola was arrested in Beulah on Wednesday. Charges against him include four counts of gross sexual imposition where the victim is younger than 15, patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor, luring a minor by means of a computer or other electronic means and indecent exposure. The gross sexual imposition charges are Class A felonies; each carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

Paola made his initial court appearance Thursday. Burleigh County Assistant State's Attorney Justin Schwarz recommended a $20,000 cash-only bond.

"He's previously lived in Montana," Schwarz said. "That brings questions about his ties to the community."

South Central District Court Judge Pam Nesvig accepted the recommendation and ordered Paola to not have contact with the girl.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 9. Court documents do not list an attorney for Paola.