Reported crimes in Mandan fell 12% in 2022 compared with 2021, according to an annual report released Thursday by the Mandan Police Department. Additionally, the department responded to fewer calls for service in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Police Chief Jason Ziegler said year-to-year fluctuations are not uncommon and will continue as economic and social change continues within the city.

"You just never know why the numbers change," Ziegler said. "Part of it might be the relationships our department has forged with the citizens. Another part might be tougher prosecutions. We've got a state's attorney who has been pretty aggressive and that sends a message."

Under the category of Group A offenses, which includes crimes including assaults (not including domestic violence), burglaries, drug offenses, homicides, motor vehicle theft and robberies, the overall total of 2,218 offenses is down from 2020 and 2021. Crimes showing an increase are motor vehicle thefts, drug offenses and sex offenses.

Lesser offenses, categorized as Group B, also saw an overall 10% decrease. Those offenses include driving under the influence, non-violent family offenses, writing bad checks and curfew/loitering/vagrancy violations.

Among all other criminal offenses, the biggest change is shown in child neglect and abuse cases. The 51 reported cases in 2022 is a 55% decrease from 2021.

Total traffic violations went up by 7% in 2022. The biggest increases are noted in speeding and vehicle registration offenses.

Under the category of support services, 2022 cases increased by 5%. Support services includes calls for parking, violations of city ordinances and animal control. Impounded animals represented the biggest increase in support services calls, rising year to year by 29%.

The 28-page report is available on the department's website, MandanPD.com.

Information in the report, according to Ziegler, is based on calls to the police department.