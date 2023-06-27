A 16-year-old girl who was slain Sunday night in an Ohio Street apartment in Bismarck was shot in the head with a stolen handgun during a gathering attended by several juveniles and the adult accused of shooting her, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Bismarck police identified the girl as Taryn Hohbein. Authorities are treating her death as a homicide.

Burleigh County prosecutors on Tuesday filed formal charges against the suspect. Corbin Lampert, 19, of Bismarck, is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on felony charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The murder charge carries a potential punishment of life in prison without chance of parole. The weapons charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Prosecutors on Tuesday also charged Lampert with felony terrorizing and being a felon in possession of a firearm in a separate gun-related incident that allegedly occurred at Bismarck's Hillside Park on June 16.

Lampert on Tuesday afternoon was scheduled to make an initial court appearance for both cases. His bond is likely to be set at that time.

Hohbein and Lampert knew one another, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner. He did not immediately have further details on the nature of their relationship, nor did he immediately know in whose apartment the shooting happened in the building at 2909 Ohio St.

Police responded to the scene around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers entered the apartment and found Hohbein. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers interviewed at least four witnesses to the shooting, ranging in age from 14 to 16, according to a police affidavit. One of them told officers a male juvenile originally had the handgun and removed the magazine to show it was not loaded. The witness said Lampert then grabbed the gun and pointed it at Hohbein, and the witness heard a gunshot and saw Hohbein fall to the floor. The witness said Lampert dropped the gun and fled the apartment.

Another witness told police that he saw Lampert holding the gun at waist level and pointing it in the direction of Hohbein "when the handgun went off," according to the affidavit.

The person who called in the shooting to authorities "reported hearing approximately three to four gunshots," according to the affidavit. The document states officers found one 9 mm shell casing at the scene.

Officers acting on a tip later gave chase to an SUV registered to Hohbein's mother. A witness had reported someone coming from the Ohio Street area and getting into the vehicle. Officers lost sight of the vehicle due to its high rate of speed but ultimately located it in the area of 205 E. Interstate Ave. Two male juveniles were inside and one had a stolen 9 mm handgun in his possession, according to the affidavit. It does not list times for those events.

About 5 minutes before police began receiving calls about the shooting, an officer detained Lampert for crossing North 19th Street on foot illegally, about a quarter mile from the apartment building. Lampert "appeared nervous and hesitant to answer questions," but the officer released him, the affidavit said.

A 16-year-old girl later told police that she was in a car that picked up Lampert on 19th Street and Divide Avenue, according to the affidavit. She described Lampert as frantic and reported that he said "I think I killed somebody," but that "I was stopped by the cops already so I think I'm good."

Lampert was arrested without incident in a residential neighborhood in the 400 block of South 16th Street around 9:15 a.m. Monday. After he was apprehended he allegedly told police he was at the apartment and had handled the gun but that a 15-year-old had shot Hohbein.

Hohbein is the daughter of Angela Schwarting and Jesse Hohbein. The family in a statement to the Tribune said "She was a light in this world that was taken too soon. She loved her family and friends, and was very loyal and would do anything for them."

A Facebook group "In Loving Memory of Taryn Hohbein" has been started for people to post memories and photos. Hohbein attended Bismarck High School, according to Bismarck Public Schools.

It's the first homicide reported in Bismarck this year. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department’s Investigations Division at 701-223-1212, or anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, going to bit.ly/3Yw3ywC, or texting BISPD and the tip to 847411.

The Hillside Park incident involved Lampert allegedly pointing a handgun with a laser attached at a male juvenile and asking him if he wanted to die, according to an affidavit. An officer responded to the scene at about 10:20 p.m. that Friday on a report of a possible fight, though the officer did not observe any fighting. The boy at the time said he had been drinking alcohol and had mental health issues, and that he did not fear for his life, feel threatened or feel alarmed.

Officers this Monday asked the boy to observe a photo lineup, and the boy picked Lampert as the man who had threatened him, according to the affidavit. Police again asked the boy how he felt about the alleged incident at the park. The boy told police his judgment had been impaired by alcohol that night, and that he felt like his life was in danger and he was scared.

Lampert could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the two felony charges against him in that case.

Lampert can't legally own a gun because he is a convicted felon. Court documents show he is on probation on a conviction last year for felony reckless endangerment-extreme indifference. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November and was sentenced to 1 ½ years of probation.

Lampert was the driver of a vehicle that swerved toward two women -- one of them three months pregnant -- who yelled when the vehicle sped past them at a high speed around 1 a.m. on July 19, 2022, according to an affidavit.

