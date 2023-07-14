The North Dakota Highway Patrol was involved in two separate vehicle pursuits in Bismarck-Mandan, including one that reached speeds higher than 80 mph.

At 2:50 p.m. Friday, a Highway Patrol trooper observed a car make an improper lane change and cut other vehicles off near Expressway and University Drive.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car fled south on University Drive, at times exceeding 80 mph in a 35-mph zone, the Patrol said. The vehicle crashed into a light pole near University Drive and Wachter Avenue. A passenger was transported to Sanford Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver, Latricia Bravel Bull, 26, Solen, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, fleeing a police officer and other charges, the Patrol said. Formal charges were not filed as of Friday.

At 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Bismarck police attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by 33-year-old Rolando Carreno, the Highway Patrol said. The motorcycle fled and Bismarck police did not pursue.

The Highway Patrol had its aircraft in the air at the time and located the motorcycle driving recklessly at a high speed into Mandan. The aircraft tracked the motorcycle to a Mandan hotel, where the motorcycle parked. Troopers arrested Carreno after he got into another vehicle.

Carreno was taken to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center and charged Friday with felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor charges of fleeing a police officer, providing false information to law enforcement and reckless driving. An attorney was not listed for Carreno.