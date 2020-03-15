1 year in, North Dakota juvenile court/child welfare program looks to improve efforts

North Dakota's top juvenile corrections officials sees progress in the first six months, such as positive feedback from families and good implementation in some regions around the state of the initiative's practices.

But there's more to do, Division of Juvenile Services Director Lisa Bjergaard said.

"We know that that report shows that less than 50% of the kids who should have this intervention are actually receiving it, and so some of that is because this is first six months' data and it's a new process," Bjergaard said. "And I think in the second six months we can expect that the number of kids and families who are given the intervention should continue to improve, but I think we have to keep an eye on that."

The Department of Human Services is overseeing a redesign of county social services into 19 mostly multicounty human service zones. The department's vision is to make family centered engagement meetings available statewide, said Children and Family Services Division Wellbeing Administrator Diana Weber.

"We're currently redesigning how we provide in-home case management services, and in doing that we're looking at how FCE meetings could become part of the warm hand-off between child protection services and in-home case management," Weber said.