YCC staff member accused of sexual assault

A staff member at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan is charged with two felonies for the alleged sexual assault of a female inmate at the facility, court records show.

Dariouse Gravely, 27, is accused in a police affidavit of having inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old girl in late June. Surveillance video shows the two seated at a cafeteria table where it appears the girl touched Gravely’s leg, the affidavit states. More inappropriate touching is alleged to have occurred when the two went to a dorm room, moved out of view of a surveillance camera and opened a door to block the camera. The girl shared information about the alleged incident with a confidant, who in turn told authorities, the affidavit says.

Gravely denied some of the allegations and admitted to others, telling police “she got the best of me,” the affidavit says.

He worked at the center as a juvenile institutional residence specialist, according to North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Kayli Richards. The job includes care and supervisory duties. He'd been employed since June 1, 2018. His employment ended last Tuesday.

"We take these matters seriously but we can't provide any further details as the case is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol," Richards said.

Gravely is charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse of a ward. He made his initial court appearance Thursday, according to court records. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland set bail at 10% of $10,000 cash, and also ordered that Gravely not have contact with the girl. Gravely was no longer in custody at Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Monday. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

