YCC guard accused of sexual assault set for December trial

A guard at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan had been warned to stay away from the cottage of an inmate he's accused of sexually assaulting, after staff allegedly saw him show her undue attention and call her pet names, a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper testified Tuesday.
Dariouse Gravely, 27, is charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse of a ward for the alleged inappropriate touching of a 16-year-old female inmate at the facility. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen scheduled a two-day trial starting Dec. 1.
Trooper Jeremiah Bohn at Gravely’s preliminary hearing testified that Gravely adjusted surveillance cameras in the girl’s bedroom in an attempt to hide one of their encounters. Other video from more open areas of the center show Gravely touching the girl inappropriately, and interviews with the girl and one of her friends corroborate the activity, Bohn said.
Gravely allegedly told the girl that if she stayed out of trouble the two would be together in Las Vegas after she was released. The girl in interviews told Bohn she thought two of the encounters “would be the end of the conversation” between her and Gravely, the trooper said.
“She felt like she had to because he was in charge of her and she was cornered,” Bohn said.
Gravely in police interviews said the girl “got the best of him” and was the aggressor in the alleged incidents, Bohn said. Gravely acknowledged to Bohn that he should have reported the incidents, the trooper said.
Gravely worked as a juvenile institutional residence specialist at the center, a job that includes care and supervisory duties. He is no longer employed at the center. Tribune files show he graduated from the University of Mary in 2015. Las Vegas was listed as his hometown in 2015.
Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
