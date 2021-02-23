Wrigley resigns US attorney post effective Feb. 28

U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Drew Wrigley is resigning his office effective Sunday.

Wrigley informed President Joe Biden by letter on Tuesday, his office announced. The process is typical after a change of administration.

Wrigley is the only North Dakotan to be twice nominated and confirmed to the post, serving as the 17th and 19th U.S. attorney for the district. He’s served since 2019 after being nominated by President Donald Trump. President George W. Bush appointed him in 2001. He’s held the office for a total of 10 years.

“It has been my profound honor to serve with the civil division, criminal division and administrative staff of the United States Attorney’s office,” Wrigley said in a statement, calling those officials dedicated, ethical public servants.

“We shared the privilege of pursuing justice every day, and I am so fortunate to have been able to serve as their colleague and leader,” he said.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Chase will serve as the acting U.S. attorney until a Biden nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Chase has served with the office since 2002.

