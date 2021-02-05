Wrigley ready for transition in U.S. attorney's office; top Democrats push Schneider for post

North Dakota's top federal prosecutor is taking steps to see that his successor can step into the office and be productive from the start, a process Drew Wrigley says every presidentially appointed U.S. attorney should be taking.
“If they’re thinking right, they should be thinking that job No. 1 is ensuring a smooth, effective, efficient, productive transition to the eventual confirmation of President Biden’s U.S. attorneys,” he said.
New presidents typically appoint new federal prosecutors around the country, subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The process can take months.
Wrigley is the only person to serve twice as North Dakota’s U.S. attorney. He served from 2001-09 after being appointed by President George W. Bush. President Donald Trump also gave him the nod, and he was confirmed in April 2019 as the state’s 19th U.S. attorney. In between, he served as lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple from 2010-16. Bush, Trump and Dalrymple all are Republicans.
Three former Democratic U.S. senators from North Dakota who served with Biden in Congress -- Heidi Heitkamp, Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad -- and the state’s Democratic-NPL senators have written to the Democratic president asking him to appoint Fargo attorney Mac Schneider as the state’s next U.S. attorney. The letters of endorsement are part of the process and the normal course of events, Wrigley said.
“I honor that tradition,” he said. “It’s the way the department works.”
It's not known when Biden will make his choice. Wrigley continued to serve for nine months after Democratic President Barack Obama was elected in 2008, eventually stepping down in September 2008. U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., have requested that Wrigley be allowed to serve until a new U.S. attorney appointee is confirmed.
“That’s all about the continuity,” Wrigley said. “My being here doesn’t slow up the process.”
Wrigley succeeded John Schneider -- Mac Schneider’s uncle -- during his first stint as U.S. attorney. Mac Schneider, a Democrat, served in the Legislature when Wrigley was lieutenant governor. Schneider unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House in 2018, losing to Republican Kelly Armstrong.
“I consider (Schneider) a friend and someone I think highly of,” Wrigley said.
Tribune attempts to reach Schneider for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
Wrigley said he'll assist the new U.S. attorney with the background and history of cases in progress. Since he took office he’s known that “at some point No. 20 is going to walk in that door,” he said, adding that he plans to support that person in any way he can.
“I have such gratitude for the opportunity to serve here,” Wrigley said. “I’ll be reading about them in the newspaper after I leave and cheering them on.”
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com