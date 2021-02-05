Wrigley ready for transition in U.S. attorney's office; top Democrats push Schneider for post

“I honor that tradition,” he said. “It’s the way the department works.”

It's not known when Biden will make his choice. Wrigley continued to serve for nine months after Democratic President Barack Obama was elected in 2008, eventually stepping down in September 2008. U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., have requested that Wrigley be allowed to serve until a new U.S. attorney appointee is confirmed.

“That’s all about the continuity,” Wrigley said. “My being here doesn’t slow up the process.”

Wrigley succeeded John Schneider -- Mac Schneider’s uncle -- during his first stint as U.S. attorney. Mac Schneider, a Democrat, served in the Legislature when Wrigley was lieutenant governor. Schneider unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House in 2018, losing to Republican Kelly Armstrong.

“I consider (Schneider) a friend and someone I think highly of,” Wrigley said.

Tribune attempts to reach Schneider for comment Friday were unsuccessful.

Wrigley said he'll assist the new U.S. attorney with the background and history of cases in progress. Since he took office he’s known that “at some point No. 20 is going to walk in that door,” he said, adding that he plans to support that person in any way he can.

“I have such gratitude for the opportunity to serve here,” Wrigley said. “I’ll be reading about them in the newspaper after I leave and cheering them on.”

