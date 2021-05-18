Woman who survived bitter cold nights in park testifies in Lone Fight trial

Perez-Goodbird suffers from asthma and struggled to keep up as the two walked the park’s rough terrain, she testified. Lone Fight at one point “put his arm around my neck and punched me in the jaw,” she said. The two became separated and she walked to the top of a hill to wait for him.

“When I realized he wasn’t coming back I kept walking,” she said.

During the two days she spent in the park she walked miles in search of a road and slept little, at times being awakened by nearby coyotes, she said. Wind chills in the park reached the teens below zero on those nights, according to the National Weather Service. She was wearing sneakers, thin sweat- or pajama-type pants, a hoodie and a light jacket when found, Chief Park Ranger Joshua Wentz said at the time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two park visitors found Perez-Goodbird on Jan. 27 on a park road. She was flown to a Minneapolis burn center for treatment of frostbite. She wore a boot in court on her left foot Tuesday and testified that she will undergo amputation.

Lone Fight was arrested Jan. 27 at a Dickinson hospital where he'd gone for treatment of frostbite, Billings County Sheriff Pat Rummel reported at the time. Lone Fight had spent one night in a cave or overhanging bluff in the park and made his way to the interstate the next day.