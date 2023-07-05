A South Dakota woman accused of setting a fire in a Bismarck hotel has pleaded not guilty to arson.

The fire led to the evacuation of the Super 8 on East Capitol Avenue but caused no injuries.

Saydee Bear Robe, 19, of Spearfish, allegedly said she started the fire in her room on May 25 to cleanse the building of evil spirits, according to a police affidavit. Officers reported Bear Robe making comments that indicated she wanted to burn down the entire building.

Bear Robe used paper from the phone book and stuffing from the bed to start the blaze on the floor of her room, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. The room was heavily burned and covered in soot.

The arson charge against Bear Robe carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. She is scheduled for trial on Sept. 26.