Woman pleads guilty in Menards terrorizing case

A woman accused of kicking and threatening to shoot employees during a shoplifting incident at a Bismarck retail store has pleaded guilty to two of the three charges against her.

Police in March 2021 responded to a call at Menards in Bismarck that a woman had placed several items in a bag near the back of the store, according to an affidavit. Employees stopped her after she passed the checkout lanes with the unpaid merchandise. She allegedly pushed them, kicked them in the legs and said, “I have a gun and I will shoot both of you,” the affidavit states. Schreiber allegedly brandished a handgun when an employee followed her to her vehicle to get a description.