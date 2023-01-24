Woman faces felony DUI charge in museum incident

A Minot woman who police say left one of her children behind at a Bismarck museum faces a felony charge for refusing to submit to DUI testing.

Kelly Parker, 40, was unable to complete field sobriety tests and later refused to submit to blood alcohol content screenings, according to a police affidavit.

Bismarck police on Friday responded to an anonymous report that an intoxicated woman drove away from the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum with two children but left one child there. The child was getting into the car in the parking lot when officers arrived, the affidavit states.

Parker faces a possible five-year prison term if convicted. She’ll enter a plea later. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parker last May pleaded guilty to two offenses of drunken driving with a minor in the vehicle in Ward County, according to court documents.