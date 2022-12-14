Woman arrested on drug charges near Mandan High School

Mandan police arrested a woman they say handed her daughter a jar containing methamphetamine during a traffic stop near the city’s high school.

A police officer on patrol at the school on Tuesday conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Emma Alkire, 38, of Mandan. The Ford Expedition she was driving had license plates that belonged on another vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

The woman’s 16-year-old daughter approached her during the stop, and Alkire handed her something, authorities say. The girl later gave the officer a small jar containing 2 grams of meth and a syringe with a brown residue, the affidavit states. A search of the vehicle turned up a pipe that smelled of marijuana, and three bottle caps with “a white crystalline substance and a small container with brown residue,” according to the document.

Alkire is charged with felony endangerment of a child, child neglect, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records show she has felony drug convictions in two previous cases and was on probation at the time of her arrest. No attorney is listed for her in court records. She could enter pleas at a Jan. 18 court hearing.