Wilton man faces corruption charge

A Wilton man is charged with corruption of a minor after police say his DNA sample matched those taken from the sexual assault examination of a teenage girl.

Bismarck police in December started investigating an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between a teenage girl and a man later identified as Perry Toineeta, 31. Police in March followed up on a lead from the State Crime Lab and collected DNA samples from Toineeta. The lab relayed the results to police last week, according to an affidavit on file.

A charge of corruption of a minor can apply to an adult over age 22 who has sex with a minor over the age of 15, according to the North Dakota Century Code.

Toineeta also is charged with terrorizing stemming from a July 3 incident in which police say he pointed a BB handgun at two people.

Court records show he is on probation after pleading guilty in April to corruption of a minor and luring minors by computer. A five-year prison term was suspended for the duration of a two-year probationary period.

Toineeta’s attorney, Steve Balaban, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

