Williston woman dies in Wednesday crash

A Williston woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Williston, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The 35-year-old woman’s name has not been released. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Grace Reader, 27, of Williston. The patrol said Reader was southbound about 10:38 p.m. on 141st Avenue Northwest and failed to stop at stop sign. She entered Highway 2 in front of an eastbound GMC Yukon driven by Rachel Sanchez, 35, of Williston. Sanchez’s vehicle struck Reader’s on the passenger side. The woman died at the scene, the patrol said.
Reader suffered serious injuries. Sanchez and a passenger in her vehicle, 18-year-old Hayley Jirash of Williston, sustained minor injuries. All three were taken to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston.
The crash is under investigation by the highway patrol.