Williston woman dies in Wednesday crash

The 35-year-old woman’s name has not been released. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Grace Reader, 27, of Williston. The patrol said Reader was southbound about 10:38 p.m. on 141st Avenue Northwest and failed to stop at stop sign. She entered Highway 2 in front of an eastbound GMC Yukon driven by Rachel Sanchez, 35, of Williston. Sanchez’s vehicle struck Reader’s on the passenger side. The woman died at the scene, the patrol said.