Weapons, walking gait, smirk, fibers become topics at RJR quadruple homicide trial

Isaak, 47, whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, faces four counts of murder and other charges. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.

McLean County Sheriff’s Lt. Justin Krohmer described observing Isaak the day of his arrest in Washburn, three days after the slayings.

Krohmer said that as he approached Isaak’s home the morning of April 4, he saw Isaak looking at him through the window, which startled him. He said he did not think Isaak was a morning person.

Krohmer said some of Isaak’s behavior during his detainment was unusual -- particularly a smirk on Isaak’s face as he went to the ground during a later traffic stop. The defense questioned Krohmer as to why he didn't include the smirk in his police report. The lieutenant said he likely forgot with all the activity happening that day.

Deputy Raymond Copeland, who also was present at the arrest, said Isaak at one point “showed a look of amazement and even a grin” and “was very nonchalant and candid about the situation” -- behavior Copeland said he had not witnessed during any previous arrest he had made. However, he agreed with defense attorney Jesse Walstad that someone surrounded by 20 law officers with guns, an armored vehicle and a helicopter might not act normally.