Watford indoor RV park suing state over nonrenewal of operating license

The operator of an indoor recreational vehicle park in Watford City is suing several state officials after the park’s license was denied this year even though the business operated for several years under the same conditions.

ND Indoor RV Park in a federal civil lawsuit says the Health Department by denying the park’s 2021 operating license circumvented a district court ruling on a state fire marshal order that sought to stop the residential use of the park’s buildings.

The suit seeks damages of at least $5 million, or the stoppage of the order that bars the park from operating. The suit names as defendants the Health Department and Julie Wagendorf, head of the agency’s Food and Lodging Division; the office of the attorney general, which oversees the state fire marshal; and Fire Marshal Douglas Nelson.

Some oil patch workers live in RVs even during the winter months. ND Indoor RV Park, which bills itself as the only such facility in North Dakota, is built to house 160 RVs in 10 insulated buildings, each divided into eight bays. An outdoor option can hold 60 RVs.

The lawsuit contends that Nelson, who was appointed in March 2018, “endeavored to shut down the operations notwithstanding years of inspections, governmental approvals and incident-free operation.” Nelson issued an order halting residential use of the buildings due to what he said were fire and safety deficiencies.

The matter went to court, and the two sides agreed to put enforcement on hold. A judge eventually dismissed the case in October 2020 when the marshal's office didn't prosecute.

The lawsuit accuses Nelson of using Wagendorf to “backdoor” the park by having the Health Department refuse to issue an operating license until the park corrected spacing violations and complied with the fire marshal’s order. The conditions of that order would be cost-prohibitive, the document states.

The Health Department informed the park in March that its operating license would not be renewed and that continued operation would result in criminal penalties, the lawsuit states. The department’s “arbitrary and unreasonable refusal” to reissue an operating license came about despite numerous state, county, and municipal agency inspections and approvals and the department’s previous annual renewals of the operating license, the plaintiffs maintain. Further, the park’s $5 million investment relied on those approvals, the document states.

The Health Department placed a hold on the park’s license in 2016. After a meeting with the department and the state fire marshal to discuss RV spacing and a fire safety plan, park officials reduced the number of RVs per bay from three to two. The park was again granted an operating license in 2017 and 2018.

Liz Brocker, spokeswoman for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, said the office is reviewing the lawsuit. She declined further comment.

