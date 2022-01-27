Watford City indoor RV park drops lawsuit against state

A federal judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit in which a Watford City indoor recreational vehicle park sought $5 million in damages from state agencies over what it called arbitrary licensing nonrenewal issues.

The attorney for ND Indoor RV Park filed a voluntary dismissal late last week, about six weeks after an attorney from the North Dakota Attorney General's office filed a motion for dismissal. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland on Monday signed an order dismissing the case without prejudice, which leaves the door open for future legal action. The park’s attorney, Matthew Kirschenmann, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Some oil patch workers live in RVs even during the winter months. ND Indoor RV Park, which bills itself as the only such facility in North Dakota, is built to house 160 RVs in 10 insulated buildings, each divided into eight bays. An outdoor option can hold 60 RVs.

The park’s owner said the Health Department by denying the park’s 2021 operating license circumvented a district court ruling on a state fire marshal order that sought to stop the residential use of the park’s buildings.

The suit sought damages of at least $5 million, or the stoppage of the order that bars the park from operating. The suit named as defendants the Health Department and Julie Wagendorf, head of the agency’s Food and Lodging Division; the office of the attorney general, which oversees the state fire marshal; and Fire Marshal Douglas Nelson.

Deputy Solicitor General James Nicolai in a Dec. 10 brief said the federal court lacked jurisdiction because state agencies and state officials aren’t “persons subject to suit for money damages,” and that the state has not waived its sovereign immunity rights which would allow it to be sued in federal court.

“The state has only consented to be sued for alleged state law claims in state court,” the brief says.

Nicolai also responded to the park's effort to stop enforcement of the state’s orders barring the park from operating, saying federal court is limited to the prevention of ongoing violations.

Dispute history

The Health Department placed a hold on the park’s license in 2016. After a meeting with the department and the state fire marshal to discuss RV spacing and a fire safety plan, park officials reduced the number of RVs per bay from three to two. The park was again granted an operating license in 2017 and 2018.

Nelson, who was appointed in March 2018, issued an order halting residential use of the buildings due to what he said were fire and safety deficiencies. The park’s lawsuit stated that Nelson “endeavored to shut down the operations notwithstanding years of inspections, governmental approvals and incident-free operation.”

The two sides agreed to put enforcement on hold after the matter went to court. A judge eventually dismissed the case in October 2020 when the marshal's office didn't prosecute.

The lawsuit accused Nelson of using Wagendorf to “backdoor” the park by having the Health Department refuse to issue an operating license last year until the park corrected spacing violations and complied with the fire marshal’s order. The conditions of that order would be cost-prohibitive, the document states.

The Health Department informed the park last March that its operating license would not be renewed and that continued operation would result in criminal penalties, the lawsuit states. The department’s “arbitrary and unreasonable refusal” to reissue an operating license came about despite numerous state, county, and municipal agency inspections and approvals and the department’s previous annual renewals of the operating license, the plaintiffs said. Further, the park’s $5 million investment relied on those approvals, the document states.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.