Warrants issued in Mandan stabbing tied to 'outlaw motorcycle gangs'

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for four men suspected of stabbing a man during an attack on a rival motorcycle club member at a Mandan street dance in July, court records show.

Morton County authorities on Friday filed murder conspiracy charges against Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston; Nicholas Kinsella-Gref, 28, of Mandan; Girard Lee Glaser, 49, of Mandan; and Edward Nuckols, 32, of Mandan. The four also face felony charges for allegedly being part of a criminal street gang, court documents show.

Police say the men are members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club, according to an affidavit. The man who was stabbed stepped in to help a friend, who is a member of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, police say. The man was taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of eight stab wounds and a collapsed lung. His name was not released.

Court records do not list attorneys for any of the wanted men.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

