Warrant issued for Mandan man suspected of enticing minors into gang activity

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Mandan man suspected of paying a teenage boy $100 to break into a home and steal money owed in a drug debt.
Trevon Thompson, 19, is charged with burglary conspiracy, criminal street gang activity and encouraging minors to participate in a criminal street gang, court documents show.
Police on Nov. 8 responded to a call of an attempted burglary in southwest Mandan, according to an affidavit. Three suspects -- one of them carrying a large knife -- were identified on home security video. One of the boys allegedly told police Thompson ordered him and two others to go to the house and steal money Thompson was owed from past drug debts. Thompson was going to pay the boy $100, the affidavit states.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Thompson. He’s scheduled for trial in February on felony charges of fleeing police and reckless endangerment stemming from a July incident in Morton County. His initial appearance on two terrorizing charges from a separate July incident in Burleigh County is Dec. 15.