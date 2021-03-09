Warrant issued for Fargo woman accused of writing illegal checks

Morton County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Fargo woman charged with cashing bogus checks from a Mandan business totaling more than $36,000.

Lolita Evans, 31, faces 21 felony counts, each of which could send her to prison for 10 years if she’s convicted.

Evans allegedly printed the checks after obtaining account information about West River Striping, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said. It's unclear how Evans might have obtained the information.

The checks were cashed between February and October last year, according to a police affidavit. Evans also is accused of making a payment of $6,864 from the business account to a student loan company.

No attorney is listed for Evans in court records.

