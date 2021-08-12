Walking gait, smirk, orange fibers become topics at RJR quadruple homicide trial

Under questioning from the defense, Arenz said the clothing Isaak was wearing the day of his arrest was not tested for DNA because authorities had no reason to believe he would be wearing the same clothing as from three days earlier.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Arenz on why Isaak’s hat and shoes were taken from him before a search warrant for his clothes was issued. Arenz said he did not know why the shoes were collected, but he later observed the fiber on them, which allowed the search warrant to be expanded to include fibers.

Isaak’s behavior also came up during the discussion of the fibers. Arenz used a photo of Isaak to identify for jurors where the orange fiber was on his sweatshirt. Isaak is smiling in the photo, which was taken after he was detained.

Quick asked Arenz if someone told Isaak to “smile for the camera,” which Arenz denied. Isaak shook his head in response to Arenz’s answer.

Arenz said Isaak had asked him at the time if he should smile for photos taken of him and Arenz responded, “I don’t care what you do.”

Isaak, 47, whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, faces four counts of murder and other charges. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.