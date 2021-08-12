Walking gait, smirk, orange fibers become topics at RJR quadruple homicide trial

Authorities who testified Thursday in the quadruple homicide trial of Chad Isaak said his walking gait, his demeanor during his arrest and orange fibers found on his clothing marked him as the suspect in the killings at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan.
McLean County Sheriff’s Lt. Justin Krohmer described observing Isaak the day of his arrest in Washburn, three days after the April 1, 2019, slayings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Krohmer said that as he approached Isaak’s home in Washburn the morning of April 4, he saw Isaak looking at him through the window, which startled him. He said he did not think Isaak was a morning person.
Krohmer said some of Isaak’s behavior during his detainment was unusual -- particularly a smirk on Isaak’s face as he went to the ground during a later traffic stop. The defense questioned Krohmer as to why he didn't include the smirk in his police report. The lieutenant said he likely forgot with all the activity happening that day.
Deputy Raymond Copeland, who also was present at the arrest, said Isaak at one point “showed a look of amazement and even a grin” and “was very nonchalant and candid about the situation” -- behavior Copeland said he had not witnessed during any previous arrest he had made. However, he agreed with defense attorney Jesse Walstad that someone surrounded by 20 law officers with guns, an armored vehicle and a helicopter might not act normally.
Krohmer also said Isaak asked for someone to take care of his dog but did not ask about his vehicle, his home or how long he would be detained. Isaak’s dog was in his truck with him and became loose at one point.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Alex Droske on Wednesday had testified that surveillance video from numerous businesses close to RJR showed a suspect who moved “with very long strides.”
Krohmer on Thursday said he identified Isaak as the suspect not just through his pickup truck -- which authorities tracked on security camera footage from Mandan to Washburn -- but also because of his gait, which Krohmer said he had witnessed numerous times when Isaak walked around town.
“Mr. Isaak, I think, has a very distinct walk,” Krohmer said, adding that the gait includes “wide strides” and “it’s as if someone is cross-country skiing.”
Krohmer physically demonstrated the walk, swinging his bent arms from his hips almost to his shoulders.
Security camera footage from inside and outside of RJR showed the suspect wearing a blaze orange top and head covering. BCI Special Agent Joe Arenz on Thursday testified that he found orange fibers on Isaak’s sweatshirt and on the tongue of one of his shoes following Isaak's arrest. Arenz said the fibers were sent for lab testing, but he did not immediately indicate the results.
Under questioning from the defense, Arenz said the clothing Isaak was wearing the day of his arrest was not tested for DNA because authorities had no reason to believe he would be wearing the same clothing as from three days earlier.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Arenz on why Isaak’s hat and shoes were taken from him before a search warrant for his clothes was issued. Arenz said he did not know why the shoes were collected, but he later observed the fiber on them, which allowed the search warrant to be expanded to include fibers.
Isaak’s behavior also came up during the discussion of the fibers. Arenz used a photo of Isaak to identify for jurors where the orange fiber was on his sweatshirt. Isaak is smiling in the photo, which was taken after he was detained.
Quick asked Arenz if someone told Isaak to “smile for the camera,” which Arenz denied. Isaak shook his head in response to Arenz’s answer.
Arenz said Isaak had asked him at the time if he should smile for photos taken of him and Arenz responded, “I don’t care what you do.”
Isaak, 47, whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, faces four counts of murder and other charges. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Prosecutors and investigators on Wednesday used surveillance video from numerous businesses to lay a trail from the crime scene area in Mandan to Washburn. Authorities maintain the footage shows the suspect traversed roadways and business parking lots on Memorial Highway -- more commonly known as the Strip -- in the early morning the day of the killing.
Jurors also saw virtually identical footage to April 1 from one week earlier. Droske indicated the similar videos could show planning or preparation by the suspect.
Investigators identified a white Ford F-150 pickup as the suspect vehicle, parked in the McDonald’s lot a few blocks away from RJR on the Strip. They used snow on the truck’s bumper and license plate, rust patterns and the vehicle’s design in tracking the suspect on security camera footage from a car lot on the Strip, to a truck stop west of Mandan, to Center and to the Missouri River bridge near Washburn, according to Droske.
Krohmer testified Wednesday that he recognized the suspect vehicle detailed in a police bulletin as Isaak’s white pickup. He said he knew Isaak as his and his parents’ chiropractor, and had seen the truck many times around Washburn.
The defense has questioned time stamps on the videos, time gaps in videos, and who had input on editing the videos. Droske said he trimmed the videos to relevant portions using forensic software.
The trial is in the second of three scheduled weeks. A jury of six men and six women will decide Isaak's fate. Prosecutors have not yet spoken about a potential motive in the case. Earlier this week, jurors were shown graphic crime scene and autopsy evidence.
The defense has maintained that police overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Investigators have said angry former and evicted tenants all were considered and ruled out, as were a former company employee linked to illegal drugs, and Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler.
Defense attorneys also have alluded to a shop party the weekend before the killings in which members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle gang were kicked out. The U.S. Justice Department has labeled the group an “outlaw motorcycle gang.” The topic has not arisen again during the trial.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.