Video trail becomes focus in Mandan quadruple homicide trial

Jurors on Tuesday heard about businesses’ video footage that appeared to show a masked person walking a path parallel to Memorial Highway in Mandan at the same time of day a week before four people were killed at RJR Maintenance & Management in April 2019.
Former Mandan police criminal investigator Tyler Henry told prosecutors the March 25, 2019, footage was “a pattern” to what was on film a week later. He indicated the actions could show preplanning or preparation.
Ten business owners and employees testified about their gathering and observations of video footage depicting a suspect and related vehicle the day of the killings. Some also spoke about the similar actions of a masked person and a similar white pickup seen on video one week before.
Prosecutors did not show any videos to the jury Tuesday morning or link any of the testimony directly to defendant Chad Isaak.
The defense showed two videos from April 1, 2019, and asked one witness about a four-second gap in one, and how many white trucks a witness saw in the other. The suspect vehicle was a white pickup that investigators tracked to Washburn, leading to the arrest of Isaak, 47, who lives in the town north of Bismarck-Mandan.
Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, is charged with four counts of murder and other offenses in the April 1, 2019, slayings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Big O Tires operating partner Ben Zachmeier on Tuesday told prosecutors he saw on video a masked person dressed in all black walking in the area parallel to the highway -- which also is known as the Strip -- and returning the morning of the killings.
He thought it was “very odd” the person walked over a snow pile instead of nearby concrete, and said “this seemed like somebody had done this before.”
Zachmeier reviewed footage from the days before the homicides and saw a similarly dressed person with a similar white pickup park in the same spot in the nearby Mandan McDonald’s parking lot and walk a similar route on March 25, 2019, “nearly to the minute same time” as on April 1.
The defense questioned the business owners and employees about their cameras and their purpose, the time frame of the videos, whether the videos were altered, who provided the footage to investigators, and how recently the witnesses had seen the recordings.
Isaak’s attorneys also objected to timeline and map evidence compiled from the March 25 and April 1 videos, but South Central District Judge David Reich allowed the exhibits, which weren’t immediately shown to the jury.
At least two jurors appeared to fall asleep during Tuesday’s proceedings. A bailiff tapped one awake. Reich told attorneys that the juror appeared to be especially drowsy, possibly from medication for hyperactivity after Reich moved him to the back of the jury box for fidgeting last week.
The judge gave the jury a moment to stand and stretch later in the morning, but a second juror appeared to nod off after that break.
The trial is in the second of three scheduled weeks. A jury of six men and six women will decide Isaak's fate. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted. Prosecutors have not yet spoken about a potential motive in the case.
Witnesses for the prosecution earlier in the trial have detailed graphic crime scene and autopsy evidence.
Retired North Dakota Chief Medical Examiner William Massello III, who conducted the autopsies, testified on Monday that the workers suffered numerous gunshot wounds and dozens of stab wounds. He said the bullets recovered during the autopsies were similar, and the stab wounds were consistent with being made with one weapon, a common or standard knife.
Massello indicated the slain workers were killed brutally and with precision.
He said William Cobb suffered lethal gunshot wounds to his brain and heart; Lois Cobb’s carotid artery, which carries blood from the heart to the head, was cut in half; Fuehrer suffered three gunshot wounds, including a lethal one that went through his lungs and aorta, the body's main artery; and Fakler’s coronary artery, which supplies blood to the heart, was cut.
None of the killings was captured on surveillance video.
Massello didn’t speak to a possible reason for such brutal attacks.
Some spectators looked away throughout Massello’s testimony on autopsy photos. Isaak didn’t noticeably react when looking at the photos. He has shown little emotion during the trial.
Meanwhile, attorneys for Isaak on Monday questioned investigators about what the defense said was a pistol found in the vehicle of RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler -- Robert’s wife.
Jackie Fakler last week had testified that comments she had made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest. Her testimony came amid discussion of an extramarital affair that investigators say Robert Fakler had with a woman for years. Authorities don’t think Jackie Fakler had seriously threatened her husband’s life.
Mandan Police Sgt. Brent Wilmeth said Jackie Fakler’s pistol and stolen firearms in the area were looked into and ruled out as being linked to the killings.
Defense attorneys Monday also alluded to illegal drugs linked to an employee, and a shop party the weekend before the killings in which members of a motorcycle gang labeled by the U.S. Justice Department as an “outlaw motorcycle gang” were kicked out.
Investigators testified they ruled out drugs and drug paraphernalia. Wilmeth did not address the Sons of Silence motorcycle gang, which wasn’t brought up again.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick during his opening statements to the jury last week maintained that police overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Investigators on Monday said Jackie Fakler, a former company employee, and angry former and evicted tenants all were considered and ruled out.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
