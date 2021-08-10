Video trail becomes focus in Mandan quadruple homicide trial

Big O Tires operating partner Ben Zachmeier on Tuesday told prosecutors he saw on video a masked person dressed in all black walking in the area parallel to the highway -- which also is known as the Strip -- and returning the morning of the killings.

He thought it was “very odd” the person walked over a snow pile instead of nearby concrete, and said “this seemed like somebody had done this before.”

Zachmeier reviewed footage from the days before the homicides and saw a similarly dressed person with a similar white pickup park in the same spot in the nearby Mandan McDonald’s parking lot and walk a similar route on March 25, 2019, “nearly to the minute same time” as on April 1.

The defense questioned the business owners and employees about their cameras and their purpose, the time frame of the videos, whether the videos were altered, who provided the footage to investigators, and how recently the witnesses had seen the recordings.

Isaak’s attorneys also objected to timeline and map evidence compiled from the March 25 and April 1 videos, but South Central District Judge David Reich allowed the exhibits, which weren’t immediately shown to the jury.