Vehicular homicide charge filed against driver in fatal Morton County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three felony charges have been filed against one of the drivers involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash last week in Morton County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Terri Yellow Hammer, 28, of Fort Yates, court documents show. She is charged with reckless endangerment, criminal vehicular homicide and vehicular injury in the May 6 crash south of Mandan on state Highway 1806. Conan Magilke, 51, of Lampasas, Texas, died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

Yellow Hammer lost control of the SUV she was driving, crossed the center line and struck the pickup Magilke was driving, authorities say. Angela Magilke, 48, of Lampasas, a passenger in the pickup, suffered minor injuries, according to the patrol. Yellow Hammer also suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

Yellow Hammer during a police interview after the accident showed signs of meth use and admitted to a state trooper that she had smoked meth the night before, an affidavit alleges. Authorities are awaiting the results of blood tests. No attorney is listed for her in court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0