Two sex crime felonies filed against Mandan man

A Mandan man is in custody on charges of sex crimes involving a child, police say.
Cameron Smith, 24, faces two sexual abuse felonies and one misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, according to court documents.
He allegedly performed lewd acts in the presence of a minor and inappropriately touched a minor in incidents dating back several years, according to a police affidavit. The most recent acts occurred in December, police said.
Smith made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.