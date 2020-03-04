Two sex crime felonies filed against Mandan man

A Mandan man is in custody on charges of sex crimes involving a child, police say.

Cameron Smith, 24, faces two sexual abuse felonies and one misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, according to court documents.

He allegedly performed lewd acts in the presence of a minor and inappropriately touched a minor in incidents dating back several years, according to a police affidavit. The most recent acts occurred in December, police said.

Smith made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

